NASCAR star Brad Keselowski’s daughter brings race-winning American flag to school for Pledge of Allegiance

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski picked up his first win in three years on Sunday with a victory at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski celebrated the win with a victory lap. He held the American flag outside his No. 6 Castrol car as fans in South Carolina cheered him on.

On Monday, Keselowski’s wife, Paige, posted a video on social media showing their daughter taking the American flag that he held into school with her.

“No one happier than this girl,” Paige Keselowski wrote on X. “She wanted to take the race winning flag to school today so her class could use it for the pledge of allegiance.”

Brad Keselowski moved into the lead late in the race after Tyler Reddick slid up the track and made contact with Chris Buescher. Ty Gibbs finished second, Josh Berry was third, Denny Hamlin was fourth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Buescher and Reddick finished 30th and 32nd respectively.

“What a heck of a day,” Keselowski said, via NASCAR.com. “It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track. The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate and Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome.”

It seemed to only be a matter of time before Keselowski got back to Victory Lane. After finishing 33rd at Daytona and Atlanta earlier in the year, he put together four top five finishes. He was 11th last week at Kansas and eighth at Richmond back in March.

He moved up four spots in the standings to 11th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

