NASCAR star Alex Bowman misses out on next round of playoffs after being DQ’d after Charlotte race

Alex Bowman thought he had wrapped up a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot on Sunday when he finished in 18th place and won Stage 2 in the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

About two hours after the race, Bowman was forced to pump the brakes.

NASCAR determined that Bowman’s No. 48 vehicle failed to meet the minimum weight requirement in his post-race inspection. Officials disqualified Bowman and moved him down to 38th place. It meant Bowman didn’t earn enough points to make the playoffs and was removed from the Round of 8.

Instead, Joey Logano was thrust into the final spot in the next round. Logano joined Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.

Larson won the race for the sixth victory of the 2024 season.

Bowman won the Chicago Street Course race over the summer, and it helped him solidify a spot in NASCAR’s version of the postseason. In the last five races leading up to the Charlotte race, he recorded three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish.

But his season will end on a disappointing note.

There are three races in the Round of 8, and it begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, moves to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27 and ends at Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 3. Four drivers will move onto the championship race after the round.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is slated for Nov. 10.

