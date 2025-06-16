NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Carson Hocevar get into altercation after Mexico City race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City had its share of fireworks over the weekend, but the biggest incident was saved for last well after the checkered flag waved on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t appear to have anything nice to say when he confronted Carson Hocevar following their collision in the stadium section of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Hocevar and Stenhouse got into each other on Lap 90.

Stenhouse eventually drove to 27th and Hocevar finished 34th.

The Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed Stenhouse leaning into Hocevar’s vehicle and giving him a few choice words. Stenhouse was asked after the confrontation what he told Hocevar.

“I told him I was going to beat his a– once we got back in the States,” he said, via The Athletic.

Hocevar was heard in the vehicle trying to explain to Stenhouse what happened with his vehicle, but to no avail. The two have built up a rivalry on the track over the last few weeks of the season. Stenhouse called out Hocevar’s aggressive driving after a wreck in Nashville.

While it seemed the two had let bygones be bygones after the Nashville race, the lingering smoke has built up a new fire.

Shane Van Gisbergen won the race. Christopher Bell finished right behind him in second place.

Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10.