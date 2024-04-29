NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg’s car bursts into flames during race at Dover

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg was involved in a scary incident on Saturday at Dover International Speedway during the A-Game 200.

Sieg stopped in Turn 2 on Lap 28 as the fire began under his hood. He was able to park the vehicle near the apron and make an escape from the burning car.

“I’m OK,” he told Fox Sports afterward. “It had a lot of smoke. No indication of what happened and then all of a sudden it was on fire.… We had a pretty good car, at least I thought, riding right there, waiting for everybody to sort it out. It just sucks.”

Sieg finished 37th in the race – one spot above J.J. Yeley.

Ryan Truex finished ahead of Carson Kvapil to win the race. Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer rounded out of the top five. A.J. Allmendinger, Chandler Smith, Kyle Weatherman, Anthony Alfredo and Parker Retzlaff rounded out the top 10.

“I can’t believe it, our car was just good at the end when it mattered, I was so loose all day,” Truex said, via NASCAR.com. “Shout out to Carson, what an amazing run for what, his second race. I felt a little bad running him up the hill, but you’ve got to take these things when you can.

“I think I held my breath the last two laps. Love these fans. Love this track.”

He is the younger brother of NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr.

Justin Allgaier won Stage 1 and Custer picked up a Stage 2 win.

Smith leads the drivers standings by a point over Custer. Austin Hill is in third place with Jesse Love and Allgaier fourth and fifth, respectively.

