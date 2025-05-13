NASCAR driver not ruling out eventually racing in Indy 500: ‘I like to race anything’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harrison Burton is on his second NASCAR circuit in as many years after being let go by Wood Racing last year in the Cup series.

He’s now, in his own words, improved his stock in the Xfinity Series with six top-10s, including in each of his last three races (he had just two all of last year).

But with the Indy 500 coming up, Burton admits that it’d be nice to get behind the wheel in that race.

“I like to race anything,” Burton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Burton has had success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In his very first race there in 2022, he finished third.

But Burton’s love for “motorsports in general” alone has him at least somewhat interested in running the Indy 500.

“I watch F1 every weekend that I can, IndyCar as much as I can, rally cross, Formula E, motorcross, everything. I love it. For sure, if that opportunity came,” he said.

“My true passion is NASCAR, and I would never want to leave the NASCAR space. Getting to drive in Indy in a Cup car was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my career. Definitely see the prestige and allure of the Indy 500, and meeting guys who have run in it, talking about what it means to those guys, it’s really cool.”

For the time being, Burton will have to wait until July 26 until he steps foot at Indianapolis, a track he has in his top-three, along with Daytona and Darlington.

“You go to Indy, and you are hauling down the straightaway. You’re staring at a wall the whole time, it’s a 90-degree turn, and you’re like, “OK, I see exactly where I’m going to hit if I don’t make this corner,” Burton said. “It’s so fun. It’s always cool to go to a place like that, just the history and the stories from there. It makes it more special when you can have a good day.”

Talladega was on the outside looking in, but “the atmosphere is unmatched.”

Burton will be back on the track on May 24, one day before the Indy 500, at the BetMGM 300 in Charlotte.

