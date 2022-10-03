NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffers burns after fiery crash: ‘No doubt God’s hand was protecting me’

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns across his body after a fiery crash at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday night.

Anderson thanked his fans, friends and family for their support after he was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital from the Alabama racetrack. He said there was “no doubt God’s hand” was protecting him.

“So grateful for all the prayers and support,” he said. “Have been in some great hands with all the NASCAR and UAB nurses and doctors. No doubt God’s hand was protecting me through that one. Scariest moment of my racing career by far.

“Ended up with second-degree burns across my neck, face, right arm, hands and both knees. Getting cleared to go home tonight. Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks.

“Will keep everyone updated on the healing process but just thankful it wasn’t worse.”

Anderson was in fourth place when his truck spun across the track and flames began shooting out from his vehicle. The Chevrolet spun toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out his window when the truck came to a rest.

He scrambled to the top of the wall as emergency medical personnel reached him.

He was later seen being airlifted to the hospital.

Matt DiBenedetto picked up the victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.