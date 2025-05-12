NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger blows up at engine manufacturer 6 laps into race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A.J. Allmendinger had a tough time during Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver blew a gasket internally as his engine struggled to pick up the pace within the first six laps of the race. He took a shot at his team’s engine manufacturer while driving, and it was heard on the radio. He told his team he had lost the engine.

“Hey ECR, you guys f—ing suck,” Allmendinger was heard saying of the company.

Allmendinger finished 38th.

ECR Engines powers Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports on the Cup Series circuit.

The company also powers Xfinity Series teams, including Jordan Anderson Racing, Big Machine Racing, Our Motorsports, Cope Family Racing, Viking Motorsports, Young’s Motorsports and Alpha Prime Racing.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Allmendinger drives for Kaulig Racing. He put together three top-10 finishes this season and has been competing for a possible shot at the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this season.

But a dead-last finish at Kansas Speedway pushed him back six places to 25th in the standings. He finished 36th at Texas last week and 24th at Talladega a few weeks ago.

Kyle Larson picked up the win at Kansas. It’s the third of the season and his second straight at the track. He now has a 35-point lead over William Byron.