Naomi Osaka appeared at the Olympics and won her first match since taking a leave of absence from tennis to focus on her mental health.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open amid intense scrutiny over her decision to forgo media appearances. She skipped Wimbledon earlier this month as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Sunday, Osaka spoke to reporters for the first time since revealing her plans to avoid reporters and press conferences at tennis events.

“More than anything else I’m just focused on playing tennis,” the No. 2 seed of the Olympics said after defeating Zheng Saisai of China in straight sets. “The Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel like the break that I took was very needed. I feel definitely a little bit refreshed, and I’m happy again.”

SIMONE BILES ON TOUGH OLYMPICS START: FEELS LIKE ‘WEIGHT OF THE WORLD ON MY SHOULDERS AT TIMES’

Osaka added: “There’s nothing wrong with my body, I just felt really nervous. I haven’t played since France, so there were definitely some things that I did a bit wrong, but I think I can improve in the matches that I continue playing.”

Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron to signify the official start of the Games. She said she was “proud” to have the honor.

“When I lit the flame I was super honored. I think that’s a position that you dream about, and not anyone can do it, so for me when they asked me if I wanted to, I was very surprised but very honored, and I’m just very happy to be here and very happy to play — especially in Tokyo,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osaka will play Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the next round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.