Nancy Lieberman gets hot about Chennedy Carter: ‘If I were Caitlin Clark, I would’ve punched her in the face’

Nancy Lieberman, the former WNBA player and coach, weighed in on the Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter confrontation from the weekend.

Carter’s hip-check on Clark, which the league upgraded to a flagrant foul after Saturday night’s game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, has led to heavy debate in the sports world.

The panel on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” asked Lieberman what she would’ve done in that situation, and her answer was about as blunt as it gets.

“If I were Caitlin Clark, I would’ve punched her in the face,” Lieberman said. “I’m from New York, and I would’ve told her to f— off. That would actually cure the problem.”

Lieberman is one of the most respected former players and coaches in women’s basketball, so her opinion on what should’ve gone down carries some weight.

She likened Clark to NBA superstar LeBron James, saying “[Clark] doesn’t want to mix it up with people, although she could” to protect her image. The Fever also have to be worried about keeping her on the court. A physical altercation usually results in an ejection and suspension.

Lieberman also pointed a finger at the Fever’s reaction when the foul occurred.

“I’ve known Chennedy since she was in high school here in Dallas. She’s a tough kid. She’s a really good basketball player,” Lieberman said. “She’s going to come after you because she’s really physical, which is OK. But, damn, where’s Caitlin Clark’s teammates? I’d be p—ed as s— at my teammates if nobody came to my defense.

“Gretzky had an enforcer. Michael Jordan had Oakley. Honestly, it’s just bulls—. This has to be better. Indiana has to be better.”

Lieberman knows Clark is a “generational talent,” and through just a few games, Clark has become one of the hottest topics in sports.

Lieberman compared Clark to James, but she also mentioned the financial benefits the WNBA will see, like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods did for their respective leagues.

“People need to thank Caitlin Clark for being that generational athlete that is making them wealthy,” Lieberman explained. “They will have generational wealth. They will not have chartered jets without her. They wouldn’t have been on TV. I know the W has worked hard over the last 27, 28 years. But they weren’t doing this with all the greats, the Hall of Famers — Lisa [Leslie], [Diana] Taurasi, [Sue] Bird. It was still sporadic with some of the greatest players in the game.

“Caitlin has caught the interest of the common person, both women, men, children. We need to celebrate her, not tolerate her. She’s a great kid.”

Carter spoke to the media for the first time about her foul on Clark, saying she has “no regrets” for what happened, and she will always play hard no matter the opponent. Her teammate, Angel Reese, also noted that she and the Sky are fine being villains if that’s how fans portray them.

Lieberman, 65, is a broadcaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the head coach of Power, a team in the BIG3. She is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

