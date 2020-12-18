Myrtle Beach Bowl 2020: Appalachian State vs. North Texas preview, how to watch & more

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the North Texas Mean Green on Dec. 21, 2020. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

It’s the first instance of the Myrtle Beach Bowl and the first-ever NCAA-sanctioned bowl game to take place in South Carolina. It’s also the first game between Appalachian State and North Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Though this year has been challenging for so many, we are thrilled to be able to bring two great teams to the Grand Strand to compete in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl,” Myrtle Beach Bowl executive director Rachel Quigley said in a news release. “As the first bowl game to be hosted in South Carolina, we hope the game will be something positive for our community and for people throughout our great state.”

Appalachian State finished the regular season 8-3 and was lucky enough to get in 11 games this season despite the coronavirus pandemic having a negative effect on the season. The Mountaineers’ three losses came against Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana – some of the best teams from Group of Five Schools. The team failed to get into the Sun Belt title game, though it was canceled anyway.

Zac Thomas led the Mountaineers’ offense with 2,075 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. Linebacker Trey Cobb held down the defense with 79 tackles.

North Texas had a losing record this season but because of the pandemic managed to get an invite to the bowl game anyway. The 4-5 Mean Green squad wrapped up the season winning three of its last five games but also had four games on their schedule either postponed or canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin Aune quarterbacks for North Texas. He had 1,650 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. He only threw four interceptions in 185 passing attempts. Linebacker K.D. Davis has 70 total tackles this season along with three sacks.

Appalachian State has never lost in its five bowl appearances. North Texas is 2-7 all-time in bowl appearances.

**

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL INFO

Date: December 21

Time (ET): 2:30 pm

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Brooks Stadium

Location: Conway, S.C.

**

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL RECENT WINNERS

This is the first instance of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.