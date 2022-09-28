Myles Garrett top of mind for Browns players as they prepare for Falcons

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it’s hard to ignore what’s top of mind for everyone in the organization.

Myles Garrett’s car crash on Monday after leaving the team facility in Berea, Ohio, could’ve been much worse than what actually occurred. Garrett and a female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he was released from the hospital later Monday night — a massive sigh of relief for his teammates.

“At the end of the day, he’s OK and that’s all that matters for us,” running back Nick Chubb told reporters Wednesday.

Chubb said he was at home when he heard the news about Garrett, and safety John Johnson III added that social media had told him what happened.

“I think I was a little late. I am just glad he is alright,” Johnson said. “I heard, and [when] something like that happens, it is scary just for anybody. I heard he had a seat belt on. I don’t know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I am just glad he is OK.”

Hearing that Garrett’s car flipped over several times before coming to a rest in the single-car crash, Johnson is surprised that he walked out with a shoulder strain, biceps strain and minor lacerations.

“I don’t know the health of whoever his passenger was, but yeah, it is kind of crazy,” he admitted. “They said it flipped over multiple times, so anytime that happens, you have at least some type of major injury. I am just glad he came out of there clean.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski began his press conference by saying, “I have spoken to him. He is staying home today resting, but we will see him tomorrow morning. Again, grateful that he is OK.”

Garrett is expected back in the building on Thursday, and the 2-1 Browns are not going to rule out their best defensive player just yet.

“I am not ruling anybody out Wednesday,” Stefanski said. “We will kind of do what we always do, which is take in information every single day.

“I think you take everything into account,” Stefanski added when asked about the trauma that comes with a crash like this. “Like we do with anything, it is case-by-case basis.”

The crash is still under investigation, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol and said both Garrett and his passenger had their seat belts fastened.

Garrett reportedly swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road.