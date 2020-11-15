Myles Garrett becomes quickest to 40 career sacks as Browns beat Texans

Myles Garrett became the fastest NFL player to reach 40 career sacks Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans.

Garrett recorded a half-sack on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and it bumped him up to 40 sacks even for his career. The ferocious defensive end had six total tackles and two tackles for a loss in the game.

The Browns won, 10-7.

Garrett, for the time being, also had the sacks lead with the half-sack. He moved to 9.5 sacks on the season, which is a little more than Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Both players are in line for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Nick Chubb’s return helped the Browns in a major way.

The running back, who has been on the injured reserve for a few weeks, recorded 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. His colleague Kareem Hunt also rushed for 103 yards in the game.

Baker Mayfield was 12-for-20 with 132 passing yards and took one sack in the game.

Watson finished with a touchdown pass and 163 passing yards on 20-for-30 passing.

Cleveland improved to 6-3 on the season and the Texans fell to 2-7.