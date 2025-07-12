Must watch: Mr. Met falls off stage during The Lumineers concert

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mr. Met should have stayed at the plate and not taken a walk.

In one of the most unbelievably hilarious, as well as absurd, videos we’ve seen in quite some time, on Friday night, the beloved New York Mets mascot literally walked right off the stage during The Lumineers concert at Citi Field.

Mr. Met Fell Off The Stage In Front Of Everyone!

“Rough night for Mr. Met at The Lumineers concert,” @jessefinver captioned his tweeted-out video that now has over 1.5 million views.

I’d say so, Jesse!

For a Mets franchise that’s been down on their luck for what seems like forever now, this may be their Curse of the Bambino moment. I’m not kidding. Not only did Mr. Met fail to catch a tambourine thrown at him by Lumineers lead singer Wesley Schultz, but to then keep walking as if everything’s alright before falling off the stage into the crowd below? What?!

The alternate angle is even more hilarious, as Mr. Met appears to be taken by Stranger Things‘ Upside Down dimension.

“Anddd, he’s gone.”

Seriously, take a moment and just envision the number of Mets fans that are waking up this morning after watching their team defeat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on the road, thinking everything is fine.

Only to realize that their mascot has now become the baseball version of Mark Sanchez’s “butt fumble.”

METS STAR BRANDON NIMMO RIPS ALL-STAR GAME SELECTIONS: ‘THE PROCESS IS BROKEN’

Social Media Reacted Accordingly

“That’s it! Watch the Mets go on an insanely historical collapse the rest of the season,” X user ‘Relaxed Sports Fan’ wrote, who clearly is not relaxed and perfectly sums up the Mets hopeless fanbase of the last decade-plus.

Another fan posted an old New York Post back cover from years ago that ironically had the headline: “Why does God hate the Mets?” over a photo of the mascot.

“Was he wasted?” Brad on X asked.

Hey, not a bad question. Although someone else mentioned that we now know why mascots and Disney characters always have a handler walking around with them – so things like this don’t happen!

You can’t make it up!

So far there’s been no word about Mr. Met heading to the IL, but we’ll keep you posted.

Godspeed, Mets fans.

