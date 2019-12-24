Music City Bowl 2019: Louisville vs. Mississippi State preview, how to watch and more

The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl will be played between the Louisville Cardinals and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday. The game will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Louisville comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mississippi State enters the game with a 6-6 record and a 3-5 record in the SEC.

The Cardinals will be appearing in their ninth bowl game out of the last 10 seasons and first under coach Scott Satterfield. Mike Cunningham leads the Cardinals’ offense with 1,782 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes. He was named the starter in the middle of the season after Juwon Pass went down with an injury. Javian Hawkins leads with 1,420 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while the top target has been Chatarius Atwell who has 60 catches for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns. Monty Montgomery has held down the defense with five sacks this season. Seven Cardinals players have recorded interceptions this season, as well.

The Bulldogs will be playing in their 10th consecutive bowl game and second under coach Joe Moorhead. The Moorhead-led team lost in the Outback Bowl last season. Mississippi State’s offense is led by freshman Garrett Shrader who took over for Tommy Stevens earlier this season. He has 1,170 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. Kylin Hill is the top rusher with 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns. Osirus Mitchell has 27 catches for 383 yards and five touchdowns. Chauncey Rivers has a team-leading five sacks, while Cameron Dantzler and Marcus Murphy have two interceptions each.

It will be the sixth meeting between Mississippi State and Louisville. The Bulldogs have not lost to the Cardinals in their history. Their first matchup came in 1973.

MUSIC CITY BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Franklin American Mortgage

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

ODDS

Moneyline: Louisville (+155), Mississippi State (-175)

Spread: Louisville (+4), Mississippi State (-4)

Over/Under: 63.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

