Murray State Racers softball team involved in bus crash on way to NCAA tournament, 3 people injured

Three members of the Murray State Racers softball team were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after the team bus crashed en route to the team’s first-ever NCAA Tournament regional appearance in Alabama, the university announced.

The Racers athletics page said in a tweet Wednesday that the school’s bus traveling to Tuscaloosa was involved in a crash in which three people suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.”

It was not immediately clear if those injured were players, but the university said all three were taken to a hospital for further testing.

There were no other reported injuries, and everyone else on the bus was said to be “safe and unharmed.”

Murray State (40-16-1) earned the third seed in the tournament and will face Stanford in its opening game Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. A total of 64 teams will compete for 16 spots in the super regionals.

Only eight teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series scheduled for next month in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Murray State earned its first NCAA Tournament bid this year after totaling 40 wins. It won both the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championship in the same season for the first time ever.