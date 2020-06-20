Multiple Yankees employees test positive for coronavirus in Florida

Four members of the Yankees organization in Tampa, Fla., have tested positive for the coronavirus, several people with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

Two members work at George M. Steinbrenner Field and two have ties to the nearby minor league complex. The members were not identified by name or exact job descriptions, nor was it known when they were tested.

The two connected to George M. Steinbrenner Field are non-players and one of the two at the minor league complex is a staff member who hasn’t been around the Yankees’ facility for a while.

ALL MLB TEAMS TO CLOSE SPRING TRAINING SITES AMID VIRUS WORRY, SOURCE SAYS

The job description of the other person connected to the minor league facility is not known.

The Yankees administered tests on Friday in Tampa, so there is a chance the number of positive results will increase. The Yankees had two minor league players test positive for the virus in March, which led to the minor league camp being shut down.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

MLB shut down spring training in March because of the virus.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM