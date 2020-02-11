Mountain West Conference men's basketball championship history

The Mountain West Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 11 teams: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

The Mountain West Conference tournament begins March 4. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be played on March 5 and March 6 respectively. The championship is held on March 7.

The conference began playing in 1999.

2019: UTAH STATE

Utah State won its first Mountain West title in 2019. The Aggies knocked off San Diego State, 64-57. Sam Merrill was named MVP.

2018: SAN DIEGO STATE

For the first time since 2011, San Diego State was Mountain West Conference champs. The Aztecs defeated New Mexico, 82-75. Trey Kell was named MVP.

2017: NEVADA

Nevada won its first Mountain West Conference title in 2017. They defeated Colorado State, 79-71. Jordan Caroline was named MVP.

2016: FRESNO STATE

San Diego State lost for a fifth time in the conference championship and their third straight. Fresno State defeated the Aztecs, 68-63. Marvelle Harris was named MVP.

2015: WYOMING

Wyoming won its first Mountain West title in 2015. The Cowboys finally broke through thanks to an MVP performance from Josh Adams. Wyoming edged San Diego State, 45-43.

2014: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico became the first team to win three consecutive Mountain West championships in 2014. They knocked off San Diego State for the second time in three years, 64-58. Cameron Bairstow came away with the MVP.

2013: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico would repeat as champions in 2013. The Lobos knocked off UNLV, 63-56. Future NBA player Tony Snell would win the MVP award.

2012: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico would have a bit of a run in the early 2010s. The Lobos defeated San Diego State, 68-59 in 2012. Drew Gordon was named MVP.

2011: SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State would repeat as champions in 2011. They defeated BYU, 72-54. However, BYU’s Jimmer Fredette would win MVP. He would be the first player to win the award on the runner-up team.

2010: SAN DIEGO STATE

Kawhi Leonard led San Diego State to its third Mountain West Conference title in 2010. The Aztecs defeated Utah, 55-45. Leonard won the MVP award.

2009: UTAH

Utah narrowly defeated San Diego State in 2009, 52-50. It was their second Mountain West Conference title. Luke Nevill was named MVP of the tournament.

2008: UNLV

UNLV became the first team to repeat as a champion in 2008. The Rebels, again, knocked off BYU, 76-61, in 2008. Wink Adams was named MVP.

2007: UNLV

The UNLV Rebels ended their losing streak in the title game in 2007 and won their second conference championship. They defeated BYU, 78-70. Kevin Kruger was named MVP.

2006: SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State would become the first multi-winner of the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Aztecs topped Wyoming, 69-64. Marcus Slaughter was named MVP.

2005: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico would thwart Utah’s chance of a repeat in 2005. Danny Granger won the MVP for the Lobos in their 60-56 victory.

2004: UTAH

The third time would not be the charm for UNLV in 2004. The Rebels fell to Utah, 73-70, in 2004. Nick Jacobson, of Utah, was named MVP.

2003: COLORADO STATE

Colorado State ran into UNLV in 2003. The Rams edged the Rebels, 62-61. Matt Nelson was named MVP.

2002: SAN DIEGO STATE

UNLV would get back into the conference championship in 2002. But San Diego State would get the better of them, 78-75. Randy Holcomb was named MVP.

2001: BYU

BYU followed up its appearance in 2000 with a conference title win in 2001. The Cougars defeated New Mexico, 69-65. Mekeli Wesley was named the tournament’s MVP.

2000: UNLV

UNLV won the first Mountain West Conference title in 2000. The Rebels defeated BYU, 79-56. Mark Dickel was named MVP.