Mothers of Georgia quarterbacks share emotional moment after Carson Beck’s injury: ‘We got this’

Nerves were high when Carson Beck went down with an injury while his Georgia Bulldogs were already trailing at half.

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half when he was hit hard going for a deep ball. Kirby Smart said he suffered a hand injury, but he was spotted with ice on his elbow.

Georgia was already trailing, 6-3, at the time of the injury, and backup Gunner Stockton hadn’t had much meaningful time in a Bulldog uniform.

Georgia fans everywhere were bracing for what was to come, especially the mothers of both Beck and Stockton.

The camera panned to the mothers, who were sitting near each other at the game in Atlanta.

The two shared a hug, with Stockton’s mother kissing the head of Beck’s mom.

“We got this,” said Beck’s mother, donning her son’s jersey.

They did, indeed, have it. Stockton rallied the troops to a thrilling 22-19 overtime victory over Texas to win the SEC and earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Texas was held to a field goal on its first overtime possession, and Beck returned into the game on a first and goal because Stockton’s helmet had come off on the previous play. Beck handed it off to Trevor Etienne, who waltzed into the end zone for the victory.

It was without a doubt Stockton’s biggest game of his life. His previous seven appearances were mostly in blowouts and meaningless contests. His previous career high in passing attempts was 12. On Saturday, he threw the rock 16 times, completing 12 passes for 71 yards.

It was just a week ago when the Bulldogs went eight overtimes against Georgia Tech. Although this one was shorter, it’s definitely much sweeter for the Bulldogs.

It was Texas’ second loss of the season. Its first was also against Georgia, on Oct. 19 in Austin.

It remains to be seen whether the Longhorns will have a home game in the first round of the playoffs. However, they would have to drop at least seven spots for that to happen.

There is a chance these two teams could face one another a third time – in the national championship.