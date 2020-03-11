Mother of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children found dead at California home, report says

The mother of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s three children was reportedly found dead at her California home Monday night.

Josie Harris, Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, was found unresponsive in her vehicle, law enforcement officials told TMZ Sports. Responding officers were called to her home at around 9:30 p.m. local time and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Foul play was not suspected and they were not treating her death as a homicide, according to TMZ Sports.

Harris and Mayweather had a tumultuous relationship. The champion boxer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery as part of a deal to get prosecutors to drop a felony battery charge in 2010 and served two months in jail because of the incident. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor harassment, according to The Associated Press.

Harris previously claimed that she was abused on a half-dozen occasions. The two dated from 1996 to 2010, according to TMZ Sports.

In 2010, Mayweather was accused of going into her Las Vegas home while she was asleep and hit her in front of their children. Mayweather said in an interview years later that he was guilty of restraining “a woman that was on drugs.” Harris later sued Mayweather for defamation stemming from the interview.

Mayweather has not commented on the reported death of Harris.