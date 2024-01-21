Mother of Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb appears to criticize Dak Prescott after playoff exit: ‘Dak isn’t it’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For the third straight year, the Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with 12 wins. But last week, the team made yet another early postseason exit.

The Packers upset the Cowboys in the wild-card round, which sparked questions about whether the franchise had the right coaches and players. But longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones met with head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this week and decided to bring him back for the 2024 season.

McCarthy has one year remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Dallas in 2020. McCarthy took over offensive play-calling duties this season, and veteran quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the best regular seasons of his career.

Despite Prescott’s name being mentioned in NFL MVP conversations, he has largely struggled to play at the same level during the playoffs.

Prescott finished last week’s wild-card game with three touchdowns and two interceptions and will enter the final year of his deal with the Cowboys, but he is eligible for a lucrative extension this offseason.

The former Mississippi State quarterback has been the Cowboys’ starter for the past eight seasons and has a 2-5 playoff record. He has never led Dallas to a conference championship game appearance.

At times during the blowout loss to the Packers in the wild-card round, Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared frustrated. Prescott and Lamb seemed to be out of sync during the game.

McCarthy and other Cowboys players approached Lamb on the bench and tried to give him some type of pep talk. Lamb finished the game with nine receptions for 110 yards but no touchdowns.

Prescott attempted to dispel the notion he was not on the same page with his top wide receiver.

“Two competitors wanted to be perfect, and we weren’t perfect early,” Prescott told NFL Network after the game. “Far from being disconnected.”

Prescott’s disappointing postseason performance apparently drew the ire of Lamb’s mother, Leta Ramirez. A Facebook account that appeared to belong to Ramirez featured multiple posts that criticized Prescott and implied that Lamb should leave the Cowboys.

“Dak isn’t it,” one post stated.

The account also lauded Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud.

“I wish he would ! [CJ] is great,” she replied to a comment suggesting Lamb should join his “home team.” Lamb played high school football in Fort Bend County, which is located in the Houston metropolitan area.

Lamb is a three-time Pro Bowler. His 135 receptions in the 2023 season led the NFL.

