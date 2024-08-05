Morgan Wallen irks Taylor Swift fans as he wears Harrison Butker’s number, walks with Travis Kelce at show

Country music star Morgan Wallen appeared to ruffle feathers over the weekend as he walked onto the concert stage wearing a jersey with Harrison Butker’s No. 7 on it as Travis Kelce and others appeared in his entourage.

Wallen performed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He also had Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones alongside him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans of Kelce, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, expressed their outrage on social media that Wallen was wearing the jersey number of the star tight end’s teammate.

Other photos on social media showed that Wallen had his own name on the back of the jersey.

MAN ARRESTED AT MORGAN WALLEN CONCERT FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING ‘TERRORIST THREAT’ AGAINST KANSAS CITY CHIEFS STARS

Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College was hotly debated and picked apart over accusations of sexism. He urged female graduates to embrace being a “homemaker” and criticized the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion.

In the speech, Butker added, “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker stood by his remarks and expressed as much in the days after the controversy. He said at a gala in May he understands that he has become a “more polarizing” figure the more he has spoken out about his beliefs – but he will never care what people think of him.

“Our love for Jesus, and thus, our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world. Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback, or even support. I lean on those closest to me for guidance, but I can never forget that it is not people, but Jesus Christ who I’m trying to please.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the Wallen concert, a man was arrested for allegedly making a “terrorist threat” against the Chiefs stars.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.