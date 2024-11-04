Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, reveals terrifying break-in attempt in London

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, detailed a scary break-in attempt the two suffered at an Airbnb they were staying at in London.

Riddle shared pictures of the break-in on her Instagram Stories. She said it occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“At 4am this morning, Taylor and I wake up to someone trying to enter the code and break into the front door of the airbnb we’re staying at in London,” she wrote in one post, via Yahoo Canada.

Riddle said Fritz grabbed a tennis racquet as she told him to engage the secondary lock on the door. However, she said the security device had been removed.

“After we called 999, Taylor got distracted trying to kill a mosquito,” one of Riddle’s posts added. “Dare the robbers to TRY and square (with) him.”

Riddle added she’s had unsafe experiences at other Airbnbs and implored her followers to stay in hotels.

“… I swore I’d never stay in one again after my past experiences and clearly didn’t learn my lesson,” Riddle added, according to Sports Illustrated.

Airbnb sent a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We take reports like this seriously, and we’re actively investigating this incident,” an Airbnb spokesperson said. “We are grateful to know that Morgan and Taylor are safe, and we have contacted them to issue a full refund and provide further support, including with rebooking.”

Fritz was in Europe competing in the Paris Masters. He lost in the round of 32 against Jack Draper in three sets. The 27-year-old star is No. 6 in the ATP rankings.

