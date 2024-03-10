Morehead State punches ticket to NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Morehead State Eagles became the first men’s college basketball team to punch their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday as they won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Riley Minix scored 26 points and Drew Thelwell contributed 21 as the Eagles topped the No. 1-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock 69-55 to win the conference championship.

The team set a record for most wins in a single season in program history with 26 and are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2021. The Eagles came into the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed.

It wasn’t a cakewalk for Morehead State. The team blew a 17-point lead at one point. Little Rock scored nine of the first 12 second-half points to gain a one-point lead with 15:44 left. Then, Minx scored seven consecutive points to start an 18-5 run. Morehead State gained a 57-44 lead with 6:59 left and never looked back.

Little Rock’s Bradley Douglas scored 14 points, KK Robinson had 13 points and Jamir Chaplin added 11. They were the only Trojans players in double figures.

Morehead State will make its ninth appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Eagles made it to the Round of 32 in 2011 after upsetting Louisville to start their run.

On Sunday, the men’s side of the bracket also saw Longwood punch its ticket to the Big Dance. The Lancers topped UNC Asheville for the Big South Conference Championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

