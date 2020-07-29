Model Karolina Sevastyanova responds to Conor McGregor photo criticism

Gymnast-turned-model Karolina Sevastyanova is setting the record straight on her encounter with Conor McGregor.

Last week, the former Olympian shared a photo of herself posing with McGregor on Instagram, keeping the location of the meet-and-greet under wraps. The snap garnered 23,000 “likes,” but Sevastyanova was met with criticism over her proximity to the 32-year-old fighter, who shares two kids with longtime partner Dee Devlin.

“Guys, stop asking me these questions!” Sevastyanova said in a recent Instagram story, according to News.com.au.

“I approached him with my man, and he was with his wife,” the 25-year-old added.

Sevastyanova, who was previously linked to the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin, won a gold medal for Russia in the group all-around gymnastics program during the 2012 London games. She has since retired from the sport.

In addition to Sevastyanova, McGregor was also knocked for the snapshot.

“Tell him Khabib’s better,” one follower quipped of rival fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was vacationing in France at the time.