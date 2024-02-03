MLW star Rickey Shane Page delights in success of AEW stars Swerve Strickland, MJF

Before Rickey Shane Page (RSP) was the national openweight champion for Major League Wrestling (MLW), he was putting on shows in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) against future stars Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Swerve Strickland.

The three pro wrestlers all performed for Combat Zone Wrestling together until Strickland left the promotion in 2017.

Strickland and MJF got to Major League Wrestling before RSP did and elevated themselves when they joined All Elite Wrestling.

MJF was the AEW world champion until he lost to Samoa Joe at the At Worlds End pay-per-view. Strickland has emerged as a contender for that championship after his recent battles with Adam “Hangman” Page. RSP told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he was delighted to see those two guys get the recognition they deserve.

“It’s the best. Especially MJF, to see what he’s done. I mean, I literally went to the movies the other day, and he was on a legitimate, like, you know, probably going to be Oscar-nominated film,” RSP said of the wrestler’s credit in “Iron Claw.” “His name was on it. It said, ‘Executive Producer Maxwell Jacob Friedman.’ That’s good. That’s insane.

“And even to think a guy that I was in CZW a lot … I was in a cage of death match with Swerve, and he’s just absolutely killing it. And it goes for everywhere. I have friends across every brand, across every territory in the world.”

RSP added he was overjoyed to see guys like Dan Moloney joined the popular faction the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“He’s absolutely just killing it, and I’m super proud of him. And it happens quite often. I was very lucky enough to be in a friend group that are all just really talented.”

RSP will have a chance to show off his own talents when he puts his title on the line against Jake Crist at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia Saturday for a beIN Sports taping.

