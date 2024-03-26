MLS star Emil Forsberg’s wife accuses player of neglecting family after move to new team

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New York Red Bulls star Emil Forsberg was accused of neglecting and ghosting his family in a social media post by his wife, Shanga, as the two split after nearly eight years of marriage.

Forsberg moved from RB Leipzig in Germany to the Major League Soccer club during the offseason, and his wife wrote on Instagram that since then, he has not kept in regular contact with his family. Swedish media say divorce papers have been filed.

“We will part ways. Words I thought I would never utter after two children and 19 years together and that still feel unreal,” Shanga wrote on Instagram in Swedish, via Goal.com.

“I have loved you more than anything and always supported you. But even love has its limits. The greatest love is my children and I want them to know their worth just as I know mine. Being taken for granted and neglected is not love.

“A new start in New York was apparently a new start for you and your life. It was just that I, being a child, did not know about it beforehand. But it became painfully clear quickly. In the newspapers, we have read and seen that you are doing well and are ‘enjoying every moment’. You also have future plans. We didn’t know about them either.”

Shanga went on to say that Forsberg has been talking to reporters more than his family.

“I will continue to put the children’s well-being and need for security first,” she added. “For your sake, I hope you don’t regret it and that your new life in NY is worth a divorce and the way you treated your children and their mother.”

Forsberg, who has been a couple with Shanga for 19 years, has yet to address the situation. He is playing for Sweden as the team participates in a few international friendlies.

Forsberg has played soccer professionally since 2009 in Sweden. He moved to RB Leipzig in 2024 and played for them until the start of the 2024 MLS season. He’s played in four matches for Red Bulls and has one goal as New York is 3-1-1.

