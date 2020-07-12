MLS postpones match after 'unconfirmed positive' coronavirus test

Major League Soccer (MLS) was forced to postpone Sunday morning’s match between Toronto FC and D.C. United amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said in a statement that “results of yesterday’s tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player.”

MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott said during a conference call with reporters that the initial test came from a D.C. United player, and then an inconclusive result came from a Toronto FC player. Because both teams were required to be re-tested Sunday morning, the game was forced to be postponed.

“Major League Soccer announced that today’s D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match has been postponed and will be rescheduled. MLS will announce details later today for the rescheduled match,” the league’s statement said.

“Under the league’s health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match,” it explained. “The results of yesterday’s tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league’s protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match.”

“Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions,” the league added.

Two Saturday night matchups were delayed because of weather, and the nightcap, which featured Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, didn’t begin until close to midnight local time.

Since the MLS started up again on July 8, six games have been played. Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids were scheduled to meet on Sunday.