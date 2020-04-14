MLS looking to play 'an abridged regular season' after coronavirus pandemic subsides

Major League Soccer is looking at several different ways to complete the season as it decides when matches can safely return following the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Don Garber said Monday.

Garber told ESPN the league is looking to get as many games in as possible.

“From tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, but doing everything to get as many games,” Garber said, adding that matches would likely be played without fans and officials were monitoring how England and Germany return to the pitch.

MLS had a moratorium on training until April 24, but Garber told ESPN that could be extended by a few weeks. The league had set a May 10 return date but it’s unclear whether that target would be met.

Late last month, Atlanta United insisted that MLS intended to play all 34 matches.

“We’re fortunate that we had just started our season,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales told reporters in March. “We have the whole calendar year to reschedule the games we missed. The emphasis is on playing all 34 games plus the playoffs.”

Major League Soccer suspended play March 12 after American pro sports leagues were shutting down due to the coronavirus. The league initially said it would be shut down for 30 days but that changed as public health officials insisted on strict social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the outbreak.