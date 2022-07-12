MLS All-Star’s headlined by Zimmerman, Ferreira, Arriola, Yedlin Long

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jes?s Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Mexico’s Javier Hern?ndez and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected for the team, which will face Mexican league All-Stars on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each on the MLS team.

Twelve players were selected in fan, player and media voting, while another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota United. MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to name two others: New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Montreal defender Kamal Miller.

The full roster is:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Philadelphia; Sean Johnson, New York City; Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota.

Defenders: Juli?n Araujo, LA Galaxy; Alexander Callens, New York City; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls; Kamal Miller, Montreal; Diego Palacios, Los Angeles; Kai Wagner, Philadelphia; DeAndre Yedlin, Miami; Walker Zimmerman, Nashville.

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta, Cincinnati; Sebasti?n Driussi, Austin; Carles Gil, New England; Hany Mukhtar, Nashville; Darlington Nagbe, Columbus; Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota; Ilie S?nchez, Los Angeles.

Forward: Paul Arriola, Dallas; Valent?n Castellanos, New York City; Jes?s Ferreira, Dallas; Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C.; Javier Hern?ndez, LA Galaxy; Jordan Morris, Seattle; Ra?l Ruid?az, Seattle; Carlos Vela, Los Angeles.