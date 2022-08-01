MLB trade deadline 2022: Trey Mancini thanks doctors, Orioles staff members after he’s dealt to Astros

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Mancini became a hugely important and inspiring figure for the Baltimore Orioles over the last couple of seasons.

The first baseman emerged as a solid batter for the Orioles after finishing in third place in the American League Rookie of the Year award voting in 2017. His 2020 season was derailed about a week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world for most of the year.

Mancini had a malignant tumor removed from his colon in March 2020, and a month later he received he had stage 3 colon cancer and started chemotherapy. By the end of that year, he announced he would return to the Orioles in 2021.

He hit 21 home runs and batted .255 with a .758 OPS and was named the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year.

It’s no wonder why Monday he had an emotional goodbye to the city where he got his start.

Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, which also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Houston received minor league lefty Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay in the deal. The Astros dealt outfielder Jose Siri to the Rays and righty Chayce McDermott to the Orioles.

While speaking to the media, Mancini thanked the Orioles’ medical staff and the doctors at Johns Hopkins that helped him with his bout with cancer.

“I think they saved my life,” he said, via MLB.com.

Mancini now gets to vie for a World Series with the Astros. Houston was 67-36 entering Monday and on the top of the American League West division.