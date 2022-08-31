MLB to host its first-ever series in Mexico City next season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball will make its first trip to Mexico City next year, as the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play a two-game series there next season.

It will be the fourth MLB series played in the country, with games having also been played in 1996, 1998, 2018 and 2019.

It will also be the first time Major League Baseball will be played outside of the United States or Canada since 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game set in London.

MLB has also played games in Japan, Puerto Rico, and Australia.

The Mexico City series is three years coming. MLB was supposed to go to Mexico City in 2020, but the COVID-shortened season ruined the regular schedule. The Padres were originally set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The NBA will also return to Mexico City for the second time when the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat play a game there on Dec. 17. There were two NBA games there in 2019.

The NFL has had three games there and will also return in 2022 with a San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals matchup on Nov. 21.

The games will be played on April 29 and 30 of 2023 at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.