MLB The Show names Shohei Ohtani their next cover man

San Diego Studios announced that two-way Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will be the cover man of MLB The Show 22. A huge yet obvious decision many fans of this MLB title were waiting for.

So much for not being marketable when you can’t speak English, huh Stephen A. Smith? This is why you should never take advice from anyone at ESPN.

The 2021 American League MVP is doing everything he can to grow the sport of baseball, which makes this decision ideal. Mike Trout was in a similar situation to become the face of baseball a few years back, however it didn’t seem like he wanted that responsibility. Trout’s personality seemed more fit focusing on performance, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Major League Baseball eventually turned to his teammate, Shohei Ohtani, to peek the interest of our younger generations. Throwing 100 miles-an-hour and launching balls deep into the seats on national television did the trick. Now MLB The Show is going all-in on the Japanese star — a perfect move that should have baseball fans stoked post-lockout.

Shohei Ohtani just graduated to the face of the sport. Doesn’t mean you’re the best player because that title still sits with Mike Trout for the foreseeable future, but Ohtani is absolutely the man that grows this game the way it was intended.

