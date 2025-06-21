MLB suspends Pirates’ Dennis Santana four games for swinging at fan during mid-game altercation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball suspended Dennis Santana four games after he swung at a fan during a heated altercation during Thursday night’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Santana, 29, declined to get into specifics when he addressed the situation with reporters after the game, but did say that the fan involved had “crossed the line.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm-demeanor type of person,” Santana said through an interpreter after the game. “I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”

The incident played out during the seventh inning of the second game near the visitor’s bullpen. Santana was seen approaching the wall with a security guard or officer and pointing in the direction of a fan.

That’s when the reliever leaped up and took a swing at the fan.

“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that. I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball,” Santana added.

Santana will still appear for the Pirates as his appeal of the suspension is reviewed by the league.

A Detroit Tigers spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic on Thursday that the fan was ejected from the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.