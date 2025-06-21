MLB suspends Dodgers and Padres managers after chaotic bench-clearing incident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB announced Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt were suspended one game after a chaotic incident during Thursday night’s game between the clubs.

Padres reliever Robert Suárez has been suspended three games.

Suarez hit Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with a pitch Thursday night during the chaos.

The tension started when Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was batting with one out in the ninth inning with the Padres up 5-0.

Dodgers’ relief pitcher Jack Little threw a 93 mph fastball that ran in on Tatis and hit him in the hand. It was the third time Dodgers pitchers have hit Tatis in seven games this season.

Padres manager Mike Shildt was irate that Tatis had been drilled again, stormed out of his dugout and began yelling toward the Dodgers’ bench.

As Shildt marched across the field, Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts raced out of his dugout, and the two managers were face to face for a moment before being pulled away from each other. Both teams’ bullpens and dugouts emptied.

Eventually, order was restored, and both teams returned to their dugouts, but Shildt and Roberts were both ejected from the game. Despite both managers having been tossed, the fireworks were not over yet.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Padres were up 5-2 with two outs and a man on third base with Ohtani at bat.

Suárez fell behind 3-0 in the count to Ohtani, and on the next pitch, Suárez beaned Ohtani with a 100 mph fastball to the right shoulder.

The Japanese superstar waved his dugout off from storming the field as he walked down the first baseline to take his base. Suárez was ejected for beaning Ohtani.

It was the second time Ohtani was hit by a pitch in the series, both coming during the half inning after the Dodgers hit Tatis with a pitch.

It was also the sixth time Tatis had been hit by the Dodgers in his career, the most by any club.

The Padres won 5-3, but their concern lies with the results of Tatis’ X-Ray and CT scan.

“(The Dodgers) gotta pray for (results) to come back negative tomorrow,” Padres third baseman Manny Machado said. “They should. Us, too, but they should for sure.”

“Whether it was (intentional) or it wasn’t, enough is enough,” Shildt said. “We got a guy who’s getting X-rays right now, is one of the best players in the game. Fortunately, he’s on our team, and this guy has taken shots, OK?”

Roberts said it bothered him that Shildt had come out and started yelling at him.

“I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit,” Roberts said. “I didn’t feel good about it. And so, as (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down, that bothers me. Because, to be quite frank, that’s the last thing I wanted.”

Roberts also praised Ohtani for defusing the situation after he had been drilled.

“Well, I think he knew it was intentional,” Roberts said. “He wasn’t hurt by it, and he didn’t want any more drama, which I respect that a lot.”

The Dodgers took three of the four games in the series and have taken five of the seven games the teams have played this season.

The NL West rivals next meet Aug. 15-17 in Los Angeles and Aug. 22-24 in San Diego.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.