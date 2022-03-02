MLB star Anthony Rizzo reveals what he’ll miss most while season is on hold

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Rizzo, a veteran All-Star first baseman who is currently a free agent, expressed disappointment for the fans after MLB owners and the players union failed to come to an agreement to end the lockout.

The failed dealings caused MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel the first few series of the 2022 season, including the games set for Opening Day on March 31.

Rizzo, who played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees in 2021, tweeted his reaction and what he will miss the most with the start of the season being postponed.

“To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you,” he wrote.

A total of 91 games were canceled due to the failure to reach an agreement, potentially cutting the 162-game regular season to 156 at most.

Manfred released a letter to the fans later Tuesday.

“I had hoped against hope that I would not have to be in the position of canceling games. We worked hard to avoid an outcome that is bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs,” the letter read.

“I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort on the part of either party. The Players came here for nine days, worked hard and tried to make a deal. I appreciate their effort.”

The key economic issues still remained as negotiations continued: luxury tax thresholds, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.

MLB offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 20215 and $230 million in 2026. MLB offered $25 million annually for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and the union $85 million this year with $5 million increases. MLB offered raising the minimum salary to $700,000 this year with increases to $10,000 annually.

The players asked for a luxury tax threshold of $28 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 million in 2026. The union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners in minimum salaries.

The MLBPA says the decision to cancel the start of the season has left players and fans “disgusted, but sadly not surprised.”

“From the beginning of these negotiations, Players’ objectives have been consistent–to promote competition, provide fair compensation for young Players, and to uphold the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement,” the union added.

“What Rob Manfred characterized as a ‘defensive lockout’ is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break our Player fraternity. As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game.”

Negotiations are set to continue in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.