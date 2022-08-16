MLB should have handled Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension better, Hall of Famer says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took issue with how Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension was handled and did not think Major League Baseball making the failed drug test public was a good idea.

MLB announced Tatis’ 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance late Friday night. The San Diego Padres star said he “inadvertently” took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.

Ortiz appeared on Z101 Deportes on Monday and expressed his concerns.

“MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we’re talking about an amazing player,” he said, via the station’s sports editor Hector Gomez.

In a statement released through the players’ union, Tatis said he was “completely devastated” and apologized to Padres management, his teammates and the fans.

“It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” he said. “I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

“I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Clostebol can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use, but it is also banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Olympic gold medalist cross-country skier Therese Johaug was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for the drug.

Tatis faced criticism in his own locker room for it.

“Very disappointed,” Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger said. “It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now.”

Tatis had been on the injured list after breaking his left wrist in what is believed to be a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic. He had surgery in mid-March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.