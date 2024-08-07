MLB set to play in unprecedented location next year: report

Major League Baseball will reportedly be played in uncharted territory

According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a game at Bristol Motor Speedway next season.

The speedway has a capacity of 150,000, so there is a chance that the contest would be, by far, the most attended game in baseball history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The record is currently an exhibition game between the Red Sox and Dodgers in 2008 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, when 113,000 people walked through the turnstiles.

The plan continues the special games that MLB has implemented in its schedule in recent years. The league has played in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and in 2018, it began the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., the home of the Little League World Series, for a game to be played in line with the annual tournament.

Three years later saw the birth of the Field of Dreams Game in Iowa, in honor of the movie of the same name, and earlier this season, the league went back to the game’s roots to play a game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., the home of the Negro League’s Black Barons. Willie Mays made his pro ball debut with the Black Barons, and died just days before the game.

“It’ll just be cool to do something different,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “You see all this stuff, teams traveling, change it up a little bit. I think it’ll be kind of cool and unique. It’ll be a fun experience.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teams are set to play each other in a four-game set from May 5 through 8, with Atlanta as the home team, and then again from August 1 through 3, in which the Reds are set to be hosts.

Bristol is about 300 miles from both the Reds’ and Braves’ ballparks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.