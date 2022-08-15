MLB reveals postseason schedule with World Series potentially finishing at latest point ever

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball announced its postseason schedule on Monday with the potential of the World Series being played at its latest date in history.

The National League and American League Wild Card Series will begin Oct. 7. The series will be best-of-three with the winners moving onto the division around. The third game of the series will be played on Oct. 9, if necessary. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the new format, the top two teams in each league will earn byes to the division series. The third-best team will play the final wild-card team. The other two wild-card teams will face off against each other.

FOX, FS1 and TBS will host the National League and American League Division Series. The first game of the division series will take place for both leagues on Oct. 11. Game 5 of the NLDS will be on Oct. 16 with Game 5 of the ALDS taking place on Oct. 17, if necessary.

FOX, FS1 and TBS will also broadcast the National League and American League Championship Series. The NLCS will begin Oct. 18 and the ALCS will start on Oct. 19. If the series should go the distance, they will come to an end on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, respectively.

ASTROS’ ALEX BREGMAN DELIVERS HOME RUN WITH UVALDE COMMUNITY WATCHING

FOX will host the World Series. Game 1 will be played on Oct. 28 and Game 7 would take place Nov. 5. It’s the 25th time FOX will broadcast the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are the most recent World Series champions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the Braves’ six-game win over the Houston Astros ended on Nov. 2. The coronavirus-impacted 2020 season had the World Series end on Oct. 27. And the Nationals finished their World Series win on Oct. 30, 2019.