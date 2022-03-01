MLB players unanimously reject league’s final offer at deadline: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association unanimously agreed to reject the league’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout prior to the deadline to avoid canceled games, ESPN reported.

Major League Baseball made one final offer approximately 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. The league threatened to cancel Opening Day on March 31 without a deal by then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.