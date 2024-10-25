MLB player will receive World Series ring regardless of Yankees-Dodgers outcome

The World Series does not start until Friday, but one player is already a World Series champion.

Outfielder Taylor Trammell played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees this season, ensuring he will get a World Series ring.

The 27-year-old appeared in five games for the Dodgers from April 5 to April 15. The team then designated Trammell for assignment to make room for top prospect Andy Pages.

The Yankees claimed Trammell, and he was on the roster from April 20 to May 3, getting just two plate appearances over that span.

When utility player Jon Berti returned from injury, the Yankees designated Trammell for assignment, and he has since been with the Yankees’ Triple-A team in Scranton.

Trammell went 1 for 7 in eight plate appearances with the Dodgers and Yankees in 2024.

Trammell officially became a world champion when the Dodgers eliminated the New York Mets in the NLCS Sunday, well before anyone else would get to celebrate a championship.

“I get a ring now, and that’s such a cool thing to say. For me, this is so awesome because I can say I’m a World Series champion now,” Trammell said via The Athletic.

“The next step is to be a World Series champion and being there when it’s won. That’s the next goal.”

The outfielder hit .259 with 18 home runs in 106 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, waiting for his next opportunity to make it to the big leagues.

Trammell has appeared in 126 games in the big leagues over four seasons, spending three seasons with the Seattle Mariners before he was designated for assignment after not making the opening day roster this season.

