MLB lockout: Yankees president expresses fear of season being lost, losing baseball fans

New York Yankees team president Randy Levine expressed how dire the situation is between the MLB owners and the players union as the possibility of more canceled games hangs in the balance.

Levine appeared on “The Michael Kay Show” and gave his thoughts about the lockout and the possibility of losing games, the entire season and baseball fans.

“I don’t even want to think about that. That’s a mind-boggling, horrid thought. Shame on all of us if it gets to that,” Levine said of the possibility of the entire season being canceled.

The possibility of even more games getting canceled is very real.

The two sides are apart to various degrees on the main economic roadblocks: luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary. MLB told the union Monday that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that could lead to a full season being played. The deadline was first reported by The Athletic.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred already determined last week that the first few games – 91 in total – were already called off. March 31 was supposed to be Opening Day.

“This is a horrible, horrible situation. Everyone on the Yankees, everyone in Major League Baseball shares the blame, players, owners, executives for where we are. It’s a really bad look, especially (with) what’s going on in the world,” Levine added. “We all look pretty bad. … It’s embarrassing to be where we are.”

MLB owners and the union appear to be about $15 million apart on the minimum salary for this year, $20 million for 2023 and $25 million for 2024, each less than 1% of payrolls.

When it comes to pre-arbitration bonus pool, the gap is $50 million this year, rising to $70 million by 2026. The percentage of overall payroll affected by this item is relatively small, under 2%, according to the AP.

The sides are $18 million apart this year on the luxury tax thresholds, a difference rising to $33 million by 2026, according to the Associated Press.

Levine said he was worried about what the lockout could mean for fans.

“Very afraid. I hope not, but if we continue with where we are, it could. That’s what scares me. It keeps me up at night,” he said.

