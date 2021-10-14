MLB legend Pete Rose blasts Yankees, Joey Gallo: ‘Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much’

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, who has the most hits in MLB history, has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of players who strike out a lot.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Rose spoke about the New York Yankees and the team’s AL Wild Card loss to the Boston Red Sox. Rose blasted the team’s lineup, specifically slugger Joey Gallo.

“That was the worst f—ing lineup they could have put on the field,” Rose said, via NESN.com. “Their six, seven, eight, nine hitters were all out-men. They had to have [Aaron] Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton do something. If they didn’t hit, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out.”

Rose finished with a .303 batting average and an MLB-record of 4,256 hits, and he never struck out more than 76 times in a single season.

So, the player with the most base hits in league history would have a tough time digesting Gallo’s slash line of .160/.303/.404.

During the 2021 regular season, Gallo had a .160 batting average in 58 games played for the Yankees. He hit 13 homers with 22 RBI but struck out 88 times in 188 at-bats. Gallo went 0-for-4 with one strikeout in the wild-card matchup against the Red Sox.

Rose ripped Gallo for his high strike-out rating and poor batting average.

“How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times?” Rose asked. “Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much. I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.”

The Yankees acquired Gallo midseason because they were in desperate need of a left-handed bat in their lineup. He is expected to return to New York for another season before entering free agency in 2022.