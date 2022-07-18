MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Pete Alonso looks to win third consecutive title
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The MLB Home Run Derby is set for Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in what is usually a fun lead-up to the All-Star Game.
There will be seven challengers looking to take the crown from New York Mets slugger Peter Alonso as the first baseman looks to become the first person to win the Derby three consecutive times and tie Ken Griffey Jr. for most wins all-time with three.
Alonso beat Trey Mancini in last year’s competition 23-22. He defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2019 23-22 as well. There was no competition in 2020 due to the shortened season over the coronavirus pandemic.
Read below to see who the participants of this year’s Home Run Derby are.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
Kyle Schwarber
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Outfielder
Home runs: 29
Farthest dinger: 468 feet
Albert Pujols
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Position: Designated hitter
Home runs: 6
Farthest dinger: 426 feet
Juan Soto
Team: Washington Nationals
Position: Outfielder
Home runs: 20
Farthest dinger: 451 feet
Jose Ramirez
Team: Cleveland Guardians
Position: Third baseman
Home runs: 19
Farthest dinger: 447 feet
Julio Rodriguez
Team: Seattle Mariners
Position: Outfielder
Home runs: 16
Farthest dinger: 450 feet
Corey Seager
Team: Texas Rangers
Position: Shortstop
Home runs: 22
Farthest dinger: 435 feet
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Team: Atlanta Braves
Position: Outfielder
Home runs: 8
Farthest dinger: 464 feet
Pete Alonso
Team: New York Mets
Position: First baseman
Home runs: 24
Farthest dinger: 447 feet
**
Home Run Derby bracket
No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols
No. 5 Jose Ramirez vs. No. 4 Juan Soto
No. 3 Corey Seager vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez
No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr.
**
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
TV Info
Channel: ESPN
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Dodger Stadium
Location: Los Angeles, California