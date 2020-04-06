MLB great Todd Helton gets 2 days in jail over 2019 DUI arrest: report

Colorado Rockies great Todd Helton was reportedly sentenced to two days in jail over a 2019 DUI arrested in Tennessee.

Helton received a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence after getting into a one-car crash in Knoxville on March 18, 2019, when police said his car struck a pole.

The former first baseman indicated he had taken an Ambien in the afternoon of that day, but an officer on the scene said they saw a cup in Helton’s car and it appeared to have “the odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Helton entered a treatment program after the crash but the case lasted nearly a year before he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors on March 10, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

A Knox County district attorney’s office spokesperson told TMZ Sports that Helton received two days in jail in exchange for his guilty plea.

He also received nearly 12 months of probation, a $350 fine and had his license suspended for a year.

He had a DUI arrest in Colorado in 2013.

Helton, 46, spent 17 seasons with the Rockie. He batted .316 with 369 home runs and a .953 OPS. He is widely considered the greatest Rockies player of all time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.