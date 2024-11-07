MLB great Ken Griffey Jr offers advice to Lakers’ Bronny James: ‘Relax and enjoy it’

Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the few people who can relate to what Bronny James is experiencing.

The retired outfielder made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 1989. His father, Ken Griffey Sr., was also playing for the Mariners at the time. The elder Griffey had already won back-to-back World Series titles and was a three-time All-Star by the time his son made it to the majors.

Bronny made NBA history when he checked into the Los Angeles Lakers season opener. The moment marked the first time a father and son played together in an NBA game.

Bronny’s father, LeBron James, has been with the Lakers since 2018 and helped lift the franchise to a 17th NBA championship in 2020. During an appearance on “Nightcap,” Griffey recalled some words of wisdom his father shared with him during their time playing alongside each other.

“I did tell Bronny to relax and enjoy it. Be you. You’re not going to be him. Nobody’s him,” Griffey shared with “Nightcap” co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time league MVP, a 20-time All-Star and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He has received several other accolades during his more than two-decade professional basketball career.

From Griffey’s perspective, Bronny is better served focusing on his personal development and working on becoming the best version of himself rather than trying to live up to his father’s achievements.

The younger Griffey, or “The Kid,” did ultimately exceed expectations. He finished his standout career with 10 Gold Gloves and was named the American League MVP in 1997. Griffey Jr. was also a 13-time All-Star.

Bronny has seen limited time on the hardwood in the first few games of the season. The 20-year-old has recorded two points, two assists, and one rebound in the three games he has appeared.

