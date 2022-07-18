MLB Draft 2022: Rangers take Kumar Rocker with No. 3 selection in stunner

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB fans did not have to wonder too long about where Kumar Rocker was going to go in the draft on Sunday.

After the Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday No. 1 and the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Druw Jones No. 2, the Texas Rangers were up and called Rocker’s name with the No. 3 overall pick.

Rocker was a big-time pitcher for Vanderbilt, which won the 2019 NCAA baseball championship. He was selected by the New York Mets last year, but the two sides could not come to an agreement on a contract over concerns about his physical.

He had shoulder surgery last September and was pitching in the independent Frontier League for the Tri-City ValleyCats. He had a 1.35 ERA in five starts for the team.

“My talent speaks for itself,” Rocker said.

He will reunite with former Vanderbilt teammate, Jack Leiter, who was the No. 2 overall pick of last year’s draft.

“We’re extremely comfortable with the medical review that our team has done, our medical team,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

In Rocker’s final season at Vanderbilt, he was a unanimous All-American and finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy. He led the nation with 14 wins and 179 strikeouts.

