MLB debuts ‘robot umpires’ for some Triple-A games as emergence in the majors looms

LAS VEGAS – Most baseball fans won’t forget the controversial call in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals when runner Trea Turner was ruled out because of interference.

Umpire accuracy is a frustration for fans and players in nearly every game.

This season, MLB has launched so-called “robot umpires” in 11 Pacific Coast League Triple-A teams, putting it one step away from reaching the major leagues, to improve accuracy and reduce delays.

The automated balls and strikes system (ABS) debuted in a Las Vegas Aviators’ game earlier this month.

As cool and bizarre as it would be to see “Jetsons”-style robots on the field, most fans won’t notice the actual device — eight surveillance-looking cameras at the top of the bleachers.

Like hot dogs and beer, some argue booing umpires for a bad call is a tradition at baseball games.

“Yelling at the umpire, just having a good time. You know, it makes the game feel authentic, makes it feel real,” said Ronaldo Echeverria, a Las Vegas Aviators fan.

But umpires make human errors, so MLB introduced an automated ball and strike system to increase the accuracy of calls and reduce delays.

“I think people have the misconception that it’s going to be a robot behind the plate. ‘Lost in Space’ is one of my favorite shows. It’s not the robot from ‘Lost in Space’ back there,” Jim Gemma, the Aviators’ media relations director, told Fox News Digital. “The umpire is going to have AirPods in, and the ball comes over… That basically tells them instantly if it’s a ball or strike.”

Cameras located at the top of the bleachers detect the strike zone based on the players’ height.

Once it determines whether the pitch was a ball or strike, a robotic voice tells the umpire through an earpiece.

ABS was first introduced in July 2019 in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

It’s now reached the top of the minor leagues, and the majors could be next.

“At the core, sport is a human endeavor, and we like to cheer for our fans. We like to vilify the umpires,” said Rayvon Fouch?, a Purdue University professor of American Studies. “It’s a theater of sport and part of that would be lost if we moved to robotic officiating.”

Fouch? has studied technology in sports.

He said there’s not yet enough evidence of whether this technology is improving umpires’ accuracy.

Fans are split.

“It’s good in some ways, but not in baseball. Baseball’s an old-fashioned game,” David Baird, an Aviators fan, told Fox News Digital.

“In real high stakes situation like the World Series, we need the most accurate call possible you know,” Damian Young, another Aviators fan, added.

MLB has said it’s possible the system could eventually roll out in major league games, but they haven’t released a potential timeline.