MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancels 93 more games amid lockout

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more baseball games on Wednesday.

The league announced that two additional series have been canceled through April 13, which raised the total to 184 that won’t be played from the 2,430-game season or 7.6 percent of games.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement. “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.