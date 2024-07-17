MLB announcer gets mixed reaction after joking about Ingrid Andress’ rehab announcement

The jokes ran rampant about Ingrid Andress’ national anthem performance and her ensuing rehab announcement, but one of them did not land quite smoothly.

Andress said Tuesday that she would check herself into a rehab facility after admitting that she was “drunk” during her national anthem performance at the MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress, 32, went viral on social media after performing the national anthem at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night. Fans online criticized the singer’s pitch, with some calling it among “the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

Home Run Derby participant Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies was even seen smirking when the broadcast panned to him during the anthem.

Social media was quick to react to Andress, and they were pretty hard with their reviews – including New York Mets radio announcer Howie Rose.

“Just a thought. What must the rejected auditions for anthem singer at the Home Run Derby have sounded like?” Rose posted on X Tuesday morning.

However, when someone notified him that Andress was checking herself into rehab, Rose cracked one more.

“I will make sure my ears say hi to her. They’re in rehab too.”

Some of the responses were not too kind to Rose.

“Howie I normally like your sense of humor, but this ain’t it man,” wrote one user.

“Wow! Disappointing to hear you speak so nasty about someone who came forward about struggling with addiction,” added another.

Said another, “Love and respect you Howie, but this is cruel and wildly out of line.”

Some responses were kind, though.

Rose admitted he might have dropped the ball.

“Okay, maybe that was harsh. Can’t all be gems,” he wrote later.

“I’m not gonna bulls— y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress’ statement read.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is, I hear it’s super fun.”

Andress is a country music artist who had a breakthrough single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” in 2019, which peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also co-written songs recorded by other artists.

