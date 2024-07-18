MLB All-Star uniforms draw ire, Commish Rob Manfred hints at return to team jerseys

The past few editions of the Midsummer Classic have featured the top Major League Baseball players wearing special American League or National League themed jerseys.

Many fans have not been fond of the overall look and feel of the uniforms over the years. The AL defeated the NL on Tuesday, and has now won nine of the past 10 MLB All-Star Games. But, much of the conversation during and after the game centered on what the players wore.

However, longtime MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that the league would be open to reverting to individual team uniforms for the annual exhibition.

Club uniforms were used by the AL from 1933-2019 and by the NL from 1934-2019.

When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that drew criticism from traditionalists.

This year’s AL uniforms had a sandy base with red sleeves and lettering and the NL had a navy base with light blue sleeves and lettering.

On Tuesday, Manfred acknowledged some of the feelings surrounding the uniforms.

“I’m aware of the sentiment on this issue,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “I think where my head is on it, it’s something we’re going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game. We’ve got a lot of uniform things going on. And, obviously, the conversations have to involve the players first and foremost, but Nike, some of our partners. But I am aware of the sentiment, and I do know why people kind of like that tradition.”

According to multiple reports, the league did not consult with players prior to implementing the uniform changes three years ago.

Next year’s All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. The 2021 game was initially awarded to Atlanta, but Manfred decided to pull the annual exhibition and all of its accompanying festivities following the passage of a new voting law in the state of Georgia.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Manfred said in a statement at the time. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The 2021 game was ultimately relocated to Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

